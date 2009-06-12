Jim Wolfe Recieves Kiwanis-Fighting Back Spirited Service Award

Volunteer mentor has been part of the program for 10 years, helping two brothers as role model

Santa Barbara Fighting Back is collaborating with the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara to celebrate Jim Wolfe, an outstanding man and mentor. The sold-out celebration will be held at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St. on June 22.

As part of the celebration, Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara and the Mentor Program will be giving out the first “Spirited Service Award” for outstanding dedication and commitment to local youth. Wolfe, former president and CEO of Balance Bar Co., will be acknowledged as an outstanding mentor for several reasons. He consistently meets with his mentees and has gained respect and friendship through the many years they have been connected. He and his mentees have a strong relationship that has had many positive effects on their lives.

“We are honored to give this award to Jim to thank him for his patience and determination to be a positive, influential role model in whom his mentee can confide,” said Fighting Back Mentor Program coordinator Lisa Falcone.

Wolfe has been a mentor with the program for more than 10 years, first for Marco’s older brother and now for Marco.

The luncheon will also feature Barbara Hailey, an author, teacher and inspirational speaker from Hunt, Texas. Hailey has written several books that help foster self esteem, empowerment and many other important life lessons. Most recently her book, The Wizard of Oz is in You, has been a topic of conversation nationwide. A signed copy will be given to each guest who attends the luncheon.

The Fighting Back Mentor Program started in 1994 and currently serves more than 20 schools in the Carpinteria, Goleta and Santa Barbara school districts and has more than 100 mentors. The Fighting Back Mentor Program involves volunteers from every walk of life who share the common goal of making a positive impact on the youth of the community. Mentors are paired with mentees in fourth through eighth grade and meet together one hour a week. The program goals are to increase self confidence, improve academic achievement, develop social skills, reduce acting out and violent behaviors, develop life skills, and educate about the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse.

For more information, contact Lisa Falcone at 805.963.1433 x105 or send an e-mail to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Sarah Lauderdale represents the Council and Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.