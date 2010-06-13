Paul Mann: Garrison Keillor Makes Santa Barbara a Companion to His Prairie Home

On the first sunny Saturday afternoon in June, Garrison Keillor brought his traveling radio show, an Americana circus of music and satire, to the Santa Barbara Bowl.

I had always thought that the brilliant storyteller was more like a modern Mark Twain, a one-man show spinning satires of Midwest American life. In fact, as I arrived at the Bowl parking lot, I was amused to see that the normal role of parents dropping off their kids for a concert had been reversed. It seemed many people had arrived to drop off their less than ambulatory parents for the trek up the hill to the amphitheater.

But any preconceived notions of a sleepy, solitary, old-fashioned radio show quickly evaporated as Keillor came to life onstage. I had no idea that his live shows, chock full of musicians, live voice actors and sound effects masters, reflected such contemporary relevant material. His show at the Bowl, which was recorded and broadcast live around the world on public radio, contained songs and stories mostly written about Santa Barbara. Exhibiting stunning insight and astute ingenuity, Keillor wrote songs and stories about the local community with piercing wit and endearing innuendo. The amount of material he produced for the local appearance was astounding, filling most of the two-hour broadcast. But even more impressive was Keillor’s ability to integrate an army of performers seamlessly into his show.

The afternoon began with his house band, The Guy’s All-Star Shoe Band, warming up the crowd with a variety of American pop sounds, including, Jazz, ragtime, country and a bit of rock sounds. Then Garrison appeared onstage larger than life and immediately endeared himself to the audience with playful banter. He quickly launched into song and then was joined for a duet by Sara Watkins (of Nickel Creek fame). Watkins was to play a prominent role in the day’s festivities, including singing and playing Fidel, as well as making periodic appearances with her brother, Sean, for some bluegrass duets. The San Diego duo is fast becoming a fixture in the bluegrass community.

From a musical interlude to a lesson in radio sound effects, Fred Newman, effects specialist extraordinaire, appeared onstage and impressed the crowd with his never-ending repertoire of sounds. The segment melded into Keillor’s first hilarious skit, joined by radio voice actors, Sue Scott and Tim Russell.

After more humorous banter by the master satirist, Keillor introduced his most special guest. Legendary blues rocker Elvin Bishop sauntered on to the stage for the first of three appearances. His introduction by Keillor was seamless, talking about how the popular musician had settled in Northern California on a farm and produced exotic jams, among other things — the kind you eat, as well as the kind you play on guitar. Bishop sang and played some masterful blues guitar, with a variety of musicians by his side, including long time associate Ed Earley, a brilliant blues trombone and percussion player. Songs like “Keep a Dollar in Your Pocket” and “Fishin’” fit in to the show’s theme flawlessly.

Keillor finally did get to Lake Wobegon for a funny 15-minute installment about an elderly woman getting rid of her house clutter in the mythical town. With surgeon-like skill, he ended the piece right back where he started with the woman retiring to Santa Barbara.

Keillor has produced his brilliant satire A Prairie Home Companion, in one form or another, since 1974, and has become a national icon, heard round the world thanks to public radio. His name is so entrenched in American culture, his has become the subject of song, parody and imitation across generations. From parodies on The Simpsons, or as a character on a “They Might Be Giants” song, to a reference on Gilmore Girls, and comments by comedian Al Franken, his name has become larger than life. For anyone who appreciates intelligent modern wit, exposure to this maestro of satire is compulsory.

