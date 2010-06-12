Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 12:34 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Night-time Repaving Project Begins Monday for Upper State, De la Vina Streets

Traffic lanes to remain open but roadwork to last into July

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 12, 2010 | 8:03 p.m.

A repaving project on upper State and De la Vina streets begins Monday and likely will last into July, Santa Barbara officials say.

Blocks of each street will be prepped by removing manhole covers and grinding down the asphalt, the streets will then be repaved and the manholes reinstalled and brought back up to grade, said Tim Gaasch, Public Works Department supervising engineer. The areas will be State Street between La Cumbre Road south to De la Vina and from that intersection south to West Alamar Avenue.

Construction will be conducted primarily at night, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., with one lane of traffic open in both directions at all times.

It’s likely the last phase of construction will go into July, but perhaps only the first week or so, Gaasch said.

Traffic speed through the area may be reduced and nearby businesses and residents may experience noise from jackhammers, grinders and other construction-related equipment. The project, funded by the 2009 stimulus bill, does not include any changes to the State and De la Vina intersection.

Click here for more road maintenance work information and street maps.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

