The Anacapa School, Class of 2010
A ceremony for the seven graduates is held at the Santa Barbara Woman's Club-Rockwood
By Elizabeth Kalbers | June 14, 2010 | 12:52 p.m.
The Anacapa School honor its seven graduates in a ceremony June 11 at the Santa Barbara Woman’s Club-Rockwood.
Kyle Erickson
Asal Homayouni
Christopher Lancashire
Aija Nemer-Aanerud
Leah Port
Lily Strelich
Sonia Torres Berumen
— Elizabeth Kalbers is an administrative assistant for The Anacapa School.
