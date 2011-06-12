Fun and Fit: What’s Out When It Comes to Workout Wear

[Noozhawk’s note: Spread the Noozhawk and noozdove love! Join us (K and A) in a free Health and Beauty teleseries we are part of to help you say goodbye to excess fat, cellulite and love handles. Click on this link to learn more if you are ready to fire your fat, go from muffin-top to stud muffin, or keep your wiggle without the jiggle.]

What are the biggest no-nos when it comes to activewear that exits the privacy of your closet — but shouldn’t? You’ve seen them; we’ve seen them, too — fitness fashion faux pas. Those workout outfits that were never “in.” Following are the top fashion crimes exercisers cite as the most heinous:

1. Top of the list is workout gear that is too revealing.

You may be advertising, but is anyone buying it? Another way to look at it (or “please don’t make us look,” as the case may be) is not wearing enough support.

Men: In general, the jewels we want to see fall out of you are the ones that are in the form of a ring or earrings. The ones you use to create future bodybuilders, not so much.

Women: Make sure “Thelma and Louise” have a proper home and not one that is home on the free range. In other words, put your “girls” into a “headlights up” position, not an “oops, they jumped the shark” kind of deal.

Men and women: If anything drops out the bottom of your shorts, it should be a key, not your bottom. You can safely and stylishly drop ell-bees and calories. Other than that, people need a chance to use their imaginations. Gravity is your friend for bicep curls, not for tush unfurls!

In short(s), no hanging out while working out! Flatter yourself that whatever you are endowed with needs support.

2. Works on the street or beach, but not in the club.

» Large purse as an accessory when venturing on a meadow hike. True story! A woman showed up for an early morning meadow hike at a fitness resort where we used to teach hauling a purse that could have doubled as a suitcase. Was there shopping out on the meadow and we’d always missed it? Had she been unable to lock her resort room and thought her B52 bomber of a purse needed to be snugly in her arms to stay safe? Maybe the purse contained weights to increase her hike intensity. However you look at it, the poor woman struggled the entire hike.

» Swimsuits as fitness wear. Talk about limited range of movement. If you want to be included in category No. 1 above, swimwear is one of the quickest ways to achieve such notoriety. Women, take our experienced word for it (yes, we tried this fashion no-no to our chagrin). You move, the top does not. Swim with the sharks, don’t jump with them, as we noted earlier.

» A belt with any metal pieces or sharp buckle. Don’t test this theory, just take our word for it that you can puncture inflatable equipment such as a stability ball or disc and land flat on the mat.

» Heavy jewelery. Any clinking and clanking in the gym should be from weight stacks, not your bedecked finery. Tinkling bracelets, jarring chains, long earrings all spell noise and an opportunity to get caught in machines and clothing.

» Anything that turns see-through once drenched in sweat. Hmmm, maybe this should be in the first category of too revealing. The look that has a dark bra or briefs under sopping wet light shirt or shorts is simply saying “wring me out” not “ask me out.”

» Clothes with no give or stretch to them such as jeans. Count on these clothes tearing or catching on something during your work out. Something about the law of blue jeans (is this the “thin blue line” we always hear about?) is that such tears happen only in embarrassing places — yeah, either the butt or crotch. It’s never the inner seam or hem, is it?

3. Putting your worst foot forward by wearing improper footwear.

“Wrong place, wrong time” shoes (using that term loosely) we have seen on active feet include:

» Moonboots to go on a several-mile power walk. Who remembers moonboots? Large, knee-high, bulky, huge ridges on the sole, soft-bottomed (unlike all you exercisers with tight, toned tushies!). The best one could do was shuffle along in them. But to tackle a fast walk up hill and dale? Nooooo. Moonstruck for moonboots? Snap out of it!

» Hiking shoes inside the gym. Say no more.

» Flip flops in the weight room or group fitness room. Crush my unprotected toes now and put us out of the misery of waiting for the other shoe to fall in an accident begging to happen.

4. Last on the list are scents more powerful than you are.

We’re big fans of nice smells and delightful sniffies (click here for our Mother’s Day post on scenterrific spa products), but we have heard our share of members complaining about:

» Heavy perfumes or colognes that “other” people are doused in. If your Chanel No. 5 is doing a a stint as Chanel No. 25, tone it down or leave it off before activating your “glow” glands at the gym.

» Of course we are not talking about you, but if you know someone who completely lacks a personal relationship with deodorant, well, you know where we’re headed with this. Yeah, out of the room!

For the record, while many of the outfits we once wore might currently qualify as fitness fashion faux pas, in their time and our prime they were fitness fashion notables, not no-nos! So there! But if you wear a French-cut leotard with an elastic belt prancing about today in the gym or Dolfin running shorts paired with dark dress socks, you are fair game for Worst Dressed What Not to Wear When Working Out awards!

Take advantage of our free Fun and Fit guide to “What to Wear When Working Out.” This guide is so short you can read it here: Wear what you can move in safely, effectively and without embarrassing yourself.

Fitness fashionistas: What is the worst workout outfit you have seen or worn?

Readers: Register now for the totally zero-fee, no-cal, Health and Beauty teleseries we will be part of June 16. Our topic: Saying Goodbye to Excess Fat, Cellulite, Love Handles. Click here to find out more. Join Fun and Fit live!

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .