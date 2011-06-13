Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 4:59 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Pat Snyder’s Retirement Party Shows Off Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s New Serenity House

Longtime nonprofit consultant, fundraiser draws quite a crowd of well-wishers before she moves to Washington

By Melinda Johansson, Noozhawk Marketing Director | June 13, 2011 | 1:08 a.m.

With hugs, tears, laughter and many thanks, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care of Santa Barbara said goodbye to Patricia “Pat” Snyder at a retirement reception held at VNHC’s new Serenity House on May 26.

Pat Snyder has built a rich legacy of nonprofit leadership, and grateful colleagues and friends paid tribute to her commitment, enthusiasm and loyalty.
The overflow crowd, replete with friends, co-workers, donors and board members, was moved by tales of Snyder’s commitment and successful fundraising for the organization.

“When I was asked to co-chair the capital campaign for Serenity House, I agreed with one stipulation: that Pat Snyder run the campaign,” said Dr. Roger Dunham, a longtime VNHC board member. “She made Jane Habermann and I look very good. She is the crown jewel of fundraising in Santa Barbara and we, and the community, will miss her very much.”

Prior to joining Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care in 2001, Snyder served as executive director for the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.

Former boss and friend Peter MacDougall spoke of Snyder’s focus and deep commitment, intelligence and professional confidence. He mentioned that in addition to her professional roles, Snyder served on many other boards and consulted for a variety of organizations, including the Dream Foundation, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation and the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

“Pat has meant so much to so many in Santa Barbara,” said MacDougall. “We will miss you, Pat, and the very special human being that you are.”

Snyder was the first executive director for VNHC’s Foundation, creating successful special events such as the Mother’s Day Luncheon and Santa Barbara Yacht Club Charity Regatta, instituting a major donor program and its successful Chairman’s Council, as well as developing a planned-giving program and committee that has provided for VNHC’s long-term sustainability. Leading the Serenity House Capital Campaign, Snyder was instrumental in raising $7.3 million for the state-of-the-art facility.

“I didn’t start crying until today” Snyder acknowledged, “especially with the thought of being with all of you who have been such a huge part of the fabric of my life for 16 years. Santa Barbara has the best weather, and the best people, on the planet. Thank you so much for everything. I have been truly touched and inspired by you.”

Snyder is moving to Issaquah, Wash., just outside Seattle, to care for her 92-year-old mother and spend time with her daughter and grandchildren. She is looking forward to frequent trips back to Santa Barbara to visit her son, Nathan Snyder, a local artist and sculptor.

Noozhawk marketing director Melinda Johansson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or by calling 805.456.7196. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Noozhawk marketing director Melinda Johansson, left, with Pat Snyder. Johansson served as Snyder’s development director at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and jokes that she went to 'graduate school in fundraising' under Snyder's tutelage.
Noozhawk marketing director Melinda Johansson, left, with Pat Snyder. Johansson served as Snyder’s development director at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and jokes that she went to “graduate school in fundraising” under Snyder’s tutelage. (Greg Rogers / Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care photo)

