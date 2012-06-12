Body Found Near Gaviota Identified as Jeffrey David Nancarrow

He was reported missing May 25, according to a Sheriff's Department spokesman

A body found recently on the shoreline near Gaviota has been identified as Jeffrey David Nancarrow, 29, of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday afternoon.

Nancarrow was reported missing to the Santa Barbara Police Department on May 25, and was last seen two days prior to that, according to sheriff’s spokesman Drew Sugars.

A citizen reported the body north of Gaviota State Beach Saturday morning in an area known as “Poision Oak Point,” Sugars said.

Sugars said Monday that investigators do not suspect foul play, but added Tuesday that the cause and manner of death have not been determined. A final report is expected to take several weeks, he said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.