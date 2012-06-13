Monday, April 9 , 2018, 11:21 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

CALM to Host Open House in Appreciation of Community’s Open Hearts

Meet the staff and learn more about the organization at the special event on June 21

By Jennifer Guess for CALM | June 13, 2012 | 3:25 a.m.

CALM is pleased to open its doors to the Santa Barbara community for an Open House, celebrating the impact of and support for the “I Will Not Be Silent” campaign and the Silent Gala.

CALM invites the community to visit its Santa Barbara headquarters at 1236 Chapala St. downtown, on the corner of Chapala and Victoria streets, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 21. Meet the staff, and learn more about CALM’s vital programs and services and its mission to prevent and treat child abuse in Santa Barbara County.

The Board of Trustees will be on site to welcome visitors and introduce them to CALM’s specialists. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the pet therapy dogs, learn about art, play and parent-child interaction therapies, and meet the experts. Wine and light hors d’oeuvres will be available.

CALM’s goal for this community awareness event is to show visitors and supporters the direct impact that their support has, not only for the children and families that CALM serves, but also for the entire community. It’s through community gifts and donations that CALM is able to continue preventing, assessing and treating child abuse. CALM wishes to thank everyone for showing their support through the “I Will Not Be Silent” campaign and for strongly standing up against child abuse.

Unfortunately, child abuse does happen every day, in many forms — violence, sexual, neglect — and it continues to go unreported. CALM will continue to fight against child abuse for as long as it takes. Pledge your support today and join CALM’s I Will Not Be Silent Campaign. Also, be sure to vote for CALM on Cultivate Wine’s “The Give” contest for nonprofits to win up to $50,000.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. It continues to be the only non-profit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing, and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families, and adults a safe, non-judgmental, caring, and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, click here or call 805.965.2376.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing CALM.

