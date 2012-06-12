Catharine Manset Joins Pacific Western Bank’s Central Coast Team

Pacific Western Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PacWest Bancorp, has announced that Catharine Manset has joined the company as senior vice president and Santa Barbara market manager.

Manset, an accomplished banker with more than 25 years of commercial banking experience, will be responsible for all aspects of business development, client acquisition and lending services in the bank’s Santa Barbara Loan Production Office.

“We are very pleased to attract local talent like Ms. Manset’s to Pacific Western Bank,” said Lynda Nahra, president of the Central Coast Region. “Catharine is one of Santa Barbara’s most respected business bankers, and we are delighted she has joined our team. Business banking will continue to be a key driver of growth for Pacific Western Bank, and Catharine’s leadership and expertise strengthens our position in the local market.”

Before joining Pacific Western Bank, Manset worked for Community West Bank for seven years as senior vice president and senior lending manager. Before that, she worked for the California Coastal Rural Development Corporation, Montecito Bank & Trust and Security Pacific Bank.

Manset has a bachelor of arts degree from UCLA and a master’s degree in business administration from Drake University.

Manset has a long history of involvement in Santa Barbara community organizations, including the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, the UCLA Alumni Scholarship Committee, Santa Barbara Special Olympics and the Children’s Creative Project.

— Cindy Walters is a senior vice president and director of marketing for Pacific Western Bank.