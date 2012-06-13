Ginny Brush Inducted Into Santa Barbara Beautiful’s Walk of Fame
A commemorative tree plaque is placed along Chapala Street in her honor
By Jacqueline Dyson for Santa Barbara Beautiful | June 13, 2012 | 2:28 a.m.
The Santa Barbara Beautiful Board of Directors recently welcomed immediate past president Ginny Brush to the Walk of Fame with the installation of a new commemorative tree plaque along Chapala Street.
“I am so happy to be in the company of other past presidents of Santa Barbara Beautiful,” Brush said.
The Walk of Fame recognizes Santa Barbara Beautiful past presidents and directors of distinction along a stretch of King palms on Chapala Street from West Anapamu to West De la Guerra streets.
— Jacqueline Dyson is vice president of public relations for Santa Barbara Beautiful.
