Magazine Features Jensen AV’s Upgrade for Vandenberg’s Pacific Coast Club

Banquet facility now boasts a state-of-the-art communication and presentation system

By Rebecca Carroll for Jensen Audio Visual | June 12, 2012 | 1:22 p.m.

The Pacific Coast Club, the premiere banquet facility at Vandenberg Air Force Base, now boasts an in-house integrated communication and presentation system offering state-of-the-art technology for military and nonmilitary events.

Highlighting the unique design and integration of this project, IT/AV Report published an article this month titled, “New In-House AV at Vandenberg Air Force Base: Multipurpose Space Drives System Design.”

The facility can now host anything from large dignitary appearances to intimate dinners — simultaneously. The system, requiring more than 15 configurations between the ballroom and the two separate meeting rooms, allows each stand-alone capabilities with integration of new equipment, including three touch panels, five projectors, five cameras and 38 speakers.

“There aren’t any facilities in this area that can compare to ours,” Pacific Coast Club Director Jane Darrah. “Our AV capabilities combined with our food service, location, size and incredible pricing takes us to the top of the list for meeting events in the area. It’s an absolute asset.”

In addition to the top-notch design, the new system is also user-friendly.

As mentioned in the article, before the new system, the facility was understaffed. Routinely, the banquet staff would rent equipment and hire technicians from the outside. Now, only one AV tech is required to run the entire event center thus cutting down on expenditures.

“Our client is pleased with the simplicity of being able to operate and control the equipment,” said Orin Fails, the project installation manager for Jensen Audio Visual. “Being able to hold an ad hoc meeting at short notice, and the ability to rent the room fully equipped with presentation technology to outside customers, has made it much easier to market the facility.”

— Rebecca Carroll is the marketing and communications manager for Jensen Audio Visual.

 
