Marymount of Santa Barbara Graduates Its Class of 2012

Marymount of Santa Barbara held its graduation ceremony last Friday, with Board of Trustees President Hilary Doubleday and Head of School Andrew Wooden presenting diplomas to 29 graduates in the Class of 2012.

Brian Kelly, father of graduate Patrick Kelly, was the guest speaker. Having chaperoned class trips to Costa Rica and Monterey, Kelly spoke to the graduates as a true mentor and friend. He advised them to keep the values learned and friends made at Marymount close as they face the challenges of high school and beyond. The crowd delighted in Kelly’s mantra, “When in doubt, Marymount!”

McKenna Madden was chosen as the student speaker. She began her speech with a quote from Thomas Jefferson: “I’m a great believer in luck and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it.”

Moments later this seemed to ring true for McKenna as she was awarded the school’s academic achievement award along with Luca Jordano.

Other top awards included athletic awards to Alvoid Bennett and Amara Parris; arts awards to Ryley Oroku, Lauren Seigel and Megan Wilson; service award to Scott Voulgaris; development award to Miguel Weedn; citizenship award to Alix Ha; and leadership awards to Catherine Hogan and Tyler Greenwald.

Sophia Pearson received Marymount’s highest award, affectionately called the Marymount “M.” This award, which honors beloved former Head of School Dr. Dolores Pollock, is given to the graduate who fully embodies the character of Marymount.

Marymount’s Class of 2012 will continue their studies at diverse secondary schools in the fall, including The Archer School for Girls, Anacapa School, Bishop Garcia Diego High School, Cate School, Dos Pueblos High School, Midland School, Northfield Mount Hermon, Providence Hall, San Marcos High School and Santa Barbara High School.

Marymount is an independent coeducational school, junior kindergarten through eighth grade, on a picturesque 10-acre campus nestled on the Santa Barbara Riviera. For nearly 75 years, Marymount has prepared young people for the academic challenges of high school and college, while laying the foundation for life-long character, achievement and love of learning.

Marymount’s Class of 2012

Julia McElroy Aljian

Alvoid Rickey Bennett II

Nicholas Peter Busch

Haley Hall Carrere

Alec Burdett Frost

Alyssa Rose Gragg

Tyler Michael Greenwald

Alix Ha

Spencer George Hann

Catherine Kelly Hogan

Luca Matteo Jordano

Brian Patrick Kelly

Emily McKenna Arbogast Larman

McKenna Christina Madden

Graham Stephen Mills

Christopher Lee Oleson

Ryley Ryoichi Oroku

Amara Alise Parris

Sophia Anne Pearson

Charles Cord Pereira

Lauren Carolina Grace Salsbury

Madeleine Paige Schmidt

Alec Sherwin

Lauren Elizabeth Seigel

Maya Irene Tharakan

Ava Nicola Troiani

Scott Thomas Voulgaris

Miguel Angel Weedn

Megan Elizabeth Wilson

— Molly Seguel is director of admissions for Marymount of Santa Barbara.