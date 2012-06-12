Restaurateur Mitchell Sjerven Awards Scholarships to SBCC Culinary Students

Top local restaurateur Mitchell Sjerven recently awarded the American Riviera® Scholarships, a new scholarship program he has created on behalf of his fine dining restaurants downtown, bouchon and Wine Cask, to two deserving students enrolled in Santa Barbara City College’s School of Culinary Arts.

Scholarships were awarded to highly motivated students who demonstrated commitment and motivation to complete the major, as well as the potential for success as a chef.

Sjerven, a top local restaurateur, has taught the Restaurant Ownership course at Santa Barbara City College’s School of Culinary Arts for the past two years. Thirty-eight students were enrolled in the School of Culinary Arts this semester, the largest group of students to date in this specialty program.

Scholarship recipients included Travis Brock, who received the Wine Cask American Riviera Scholarship, and Deya Jacobs, who received the bouchon American Riviera Scholarship. Brock and Jacobs were each awarded a $2,500 scholarship toward their studies, as well as an opportunity for a paid internship at the respective restaurants.

Not only will the scholarships support the students’ education, the internships will offer valuable hands-on training in two of Santa Barbara’s critically acclaimed culinary establishments, where they will have the chance to cook alongside local top chefs, and learn from the best of the best.

“My main goal in creating these scholarships is to give back to the community by contributing to Santa Barbara City College’s School of Culinary Arts in a meaningful way,” Sjerven said. “Bouchon and Wine Cask, along with many other restaurants in the greater Santa Barbara area, are lucky to be able to draw from this growing and valuable pool of prospective culinary professionals who have real talent and will continue to develop our region’s reputation as a popular food and wine destination.”

The American Riviera® is a registered trademark belonging to the Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission.

Wine Cask, 813 Anacapa St., is located in downtown Santa Barbara in the historic El Paseo complex, and offers the best of all worlds to enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner in a stylishly relaxed setting. Its passion is serving great food, providing the highest caliber of service and bringing back the comfort and nostalgia of one of Santa Barbara’s favorite restaurants to its patrons. For more information, click here or call 805.966.9463.

At bouchon, 9 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara “Wine Country Cuisine” means ingredients are sourced using an “as-fresh-and-as-local-as-possible” approach, with fish from the Santa Barbara Channel and produce from the surrounding countryside. For more information, click here or call 805.730.1160.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing bouchon and Wine Cask.