Retired Senior Volunteer Program Hires Frank Newton as Executive Director

He has served as RSVP's interim director since last fall

On June 1, Santa Barbara’s Retired Senior Volunteer Program hired Frank Newton, Ph.D., as its full-time executive director.

Dr. Newton had been working as RSVP’s interim director since last fall.

“I’m a great believer in the tremendous value of volunteer service for older adults and the community,” Dr. Newton said. “So I am honored that the RSVP board chose me to formally lead RSVP’s programs and services.”

Newton, who has a doctorate in cultural anthropology from UCLA, brings years of nonprofit leadership experience to his position.

He has served as executive director of several nonprofits during his career, including the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, the National Hispanic Leadership Agenda and the Southwest Gerontological Society.

Locally, for the past seven years he has been writing the “Frank Talk for Seniors” column.

RSVP has been operating in Santa Barbara for 35 years, finding worthwhile volunteer opportunities for individuals age 55-plus. Currently, 450 local seniors are members of RSVP, contributing their experience and talent as volunteers at 60 nonprofits, schools and public agencies.

For more information, click here or call 805.963.0474.