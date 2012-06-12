Monday, April 9 , 2018, 11:29 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Sponsoring Shred Day in Solvang

The community is invited to bring old documents to Veterans Memorial Hall on June 20

By Elizabeth Saghi for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust | June 12, 2012 | 8:05 p.m.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, in partnership with KEYT 3, the City of Solvang, Iron Mountain, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, is sponsoring the second of two Community Shred Days in Solvang on Wednesday, June 20.

The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive.

“Shredding old documents that contain personal information is essential for protection from identity theft, and we are so pleased to offer this service to residents of the Santa Ynez Valley,” said Charlie Uhrig, community resource deputy for the City of Solvang.

“We’ve had tremendous success in our previous shredding events, both in Solvang and Santa Barbara,” added Randy Weiss, SBB&T’s community relations officer. “And in order to improve the traffic flow and efficiency of this operation, please ensure boxes are delivered from vehicles only. As a reminder, there is a limit of six banker boxes or the equivalent per vehicle.”

All types of paper and file folders of any color can be shredded, and there is no need to remove staples, paper clips or rubber bands. However, we cannot accept cardboard, bound materials, common trash, hazardous materials, plastics or metals, CDs or DVDs.

For more information, contact Weiss at 805.899.8448 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

