Cliff Drive Care Center Celebrates 50 Years of Service in Santa Barbara

The facility, affiliated with Free Methodist Church, provides outreach and programs for children, families and seniors

The Cliff Drive Care Center is celebrating 50 years of service to the families of Santa Barbara’s Mesa community this weekend.

The Cliff Drive Care Center, at 1435 Cliff Drive, is a nonprofit organization affiliated with the Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara, which works to meet the needs of the community by focusing of child care, support for seniors, and Christian counseling.

Before the CDCC’s establishment, the congregation and leadership of the Free Methodist Church identified three specific needs in the hopes of responding to the struggles of the Mesa community. There was a dire need for quality child care, support and nutrition for seniors, and counseling for families struggling with relationship problems.

Under the new leadership of Pastor Denny and Cheryl Wayman, these central needs were met with the opening of several key establishments within the CDCC: the Children’s Program, Senior Fellowship and the Christian Counseling Center.

The Children’s Program was established in 1963 with the opening of the Cliff Drive Day Nursery. Today, the Children’s Program includes pre-school, pre-kindergarten, after-school and summer camp programs, under the director of Jenny Yznaga.

Senior Fellowship was established in 1979 with senior lunches under the former name “Elderberries: fruit-bearing elders!” with the mission of providing “friendship, laughter, spiritual care, and a great lunch.” Senior luncheons are still a well-attended program, serving up to 60 people per lunch.

It was the Waymans’ dream to open a Christian Counseling Center, and in 1995, this dream took shape when Cheryl became a licensed marriage and family therapist.

By the next year, the Christian Counseling Center was providing therapy for individuals, couples and groups, addressing the dynamics of family, marriage, parenting and healthy relationships. The Christian Counseling Center has served more than 1,400 people within the past year alone.

Today, the CDCC continues to reach out to those in need.

Susan Horne, an active board member for the CDCC, recognizes the impact of the CDCC on the community.

“I feel like it meets real needs,”  Horne said.

The CDCC invites the community to celebrate its 50 years of service with the congregation this Sunday, June 16, at any one of its three services at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon.

Cliff Drive Care Center staff members include, back row from left, Cathy Farnsworth and Adela Carreno De la Cruz; front row from left, Delanie Sabac, Daisy Pereda, Jenny Yznaga, Chris Prezelin and Tu Ogle. (Susan Horne photo)
