Northrup Schlueter Law Firm Welcomes Jillian Morphis as Associate

Northrup Schlueter APLC, a full-service law firm based in both Santa Barbara and Westlake Village, announced that Jillian Morphis has joined the firm as an associate.

She will focus on construction defect litigation, representing general contractors, subcontractors and builders in all aspects of litigation.

Morphis comes to Northrup Schlueter with an impressive academic record that puts her in perfect position to succeed at every level of jurisprudence. She received her law degree from Pepperdine University School of Law and earned a certificate in dispute resolution from the Straus Institute at the Pepperdine Law School. In addition, she received her MBA from San Diego State University and her bachelor’s degree in business administration, summa cum laude, from CSU San Marcos.

During law school, Morphis served as a judicial extern for the Honorable Ronald S.W. Lew of the U.S. District Court, Central District of California, and served as a law clerk in the California Attorney General’s Office, Tort and Condemnation Section.

A native of Southern California, Morphis is admitted to practice law in the state of California and is a member of the Los Angeles County Bar Association and the San Fernando Valley Bar Association.

Northrup Schlueter, a professional law corporation, is a full-service litigation firm focusing in the areas of real estate, construction defect, general business litigation and complex civil litigation and arbitration. Its home office is at 31365 Oak Crest Drive, Suite 250 in Westlake Village. The firm also has an office at 1825 State St., Suite 206 in Santa Barbara.

For more information, click here or call 818.707.2600.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing Northrup Schlueter.