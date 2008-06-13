Friday, June 8 , 2018, 2:27 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 

60 Wineries, 3 Hours, 1 Place

By Easter Moorman | June 13, 2008

In 2004, the movie Sideways featured a weeklong tour of six wineries. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. June 28, the 21st annual Santa Barbara Wine Festival will feature 60 premier Central Coast wineries along with savory and sweet tastes of food provided by bakers caterers, and restaurants in one setting: the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

The Santa Barbara Wine Festival is perfect for enjoying incredible food and wine while experiencing the unique opportunity to meet and chat with winemakers and food connoisseurs. Also, guests can sit in the majestic shade of oak trees while the live music of John Lyle plays.

Guests also will have the opportunity to see culinary demonstrations on “Cooking with Wine” by Chef Michael Hutchings and hear Bob Wesley, owner of the Winehound, share his expertise about Central Coast wines.

Like last year, the festival offers a Designated Driver program to ensure a fun and safe time for everyone. Designated Drivers wear a special name badge to signify “no alcohol” and pledge not to drink. In exchange, they will be rewarded with complimentary admission to the festival and a tasting plate. To reserve a Designated Driver ticket, call 805.682.4711, ext. 443.

Proceeds from the Santa Barbara Wine Festival benefit the museum’s exhibits and educational programs. Tickets are $50 for members and $75 for nonmembers. Attendees must be at least 21 years old. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 805.682.4711, ext. 443, or online at www.sbnature.org/tickets.

Click here for more information about the 2008 Santa Barbara Wine Festival.

Easter Moorman is the marketing and public relations manager for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

