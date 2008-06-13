Former Gaucho Brian Alexander Makes USA Water Polo Roster

He will join the Men's Senior National Team at the FINA World League Super Final, which starts Monday in Italy.

Brian Alexander, a 2005 UCSB graduate, is on the roster of the USA Men’s Senior National Team for the FINA World League Super Final, which starts next week in Genoa, Italy. Additionally, the National Team training roster has been trimmed to 15 players as it moves closer to the Olympic Games. Alexander played on the UCSB men’s water polo team during the 2001-04 seasons and was a two-time All-American, in addition to being named Third Team All-Mountain Pacific Sports Federation in 2003 and Second Team All-MPSF in 2004. Alexander led the team in scoring both years, tallying 70 goals in 2003 and 64 in 2004, and was named team MVP after both seasons. He ranks eighth all-time on the UCSB career-scoring list with 149 goals. Alexander joined the USA Junior National Team in 2002. He played with the National “B” Team in the 2003 U.S. Cup World Challenge and led the Junior National Team, scoring 12 goals at the World Championships in Naples, Italy, that same year. Since joining the Senior National Team, he has played in two FINA World Championships in 2005 and 2007 and helped the USA to back-to-back first-place finishes at the ASUA Cup in 2005 and 2006. From 2005-07, Alexander played professionally on Aguas De Valencia in Spain. Competition in the World League will begin on Monday with a match between the United States and Italy. After the World League Super Final, the team will head to Hungary for common training before returning home, where the Olympic roster, which will have 13 players, will be announced June 30. The USA National Team training roster includes Tony Azevedo, Ryan Bailey, Adam Wright, Layne Beaubien, Jesse Smith, Jeff Powers, Brandon Brooks, Merrill Moses, Rick Merlo, Peter Hudnut, Peter Varellas, Tim Hutten, John Mann, Brian Alexander and JW Krumpholz.

