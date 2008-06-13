It’s Easy to Go Green

Visit SCEEP at the Built Green Expo, on now through Saturday, for energy-saving tips and free light bulbs.

Building a green house or facility is a great step on the way to reducing our carbon footprint, but there are additional ways to have an effect, whether you live in a “green home” or not. At this weekend’s Built Green Expo on the Santa Barbara City College campus, the South County Energy Efficiency Partnership will be on hand to educate participants.

“It’s all about the choices you make,” said Kirsten Deshler of SCEEP, a partnership of Southern California Edison, the cities of Carpinteria, Goleta and Santa Barbara, and Santa Barbara County. “Simple things you do at home every day can markedly decrease your energy bill; and in this uncertain economy, who doesn’t want that?”

SCEEP will provide information at its booth on ways to do easy, low-cost things in your home or at the office that can add up to big money and energy savings — and help the planet.

Examples include:

• Compact fluorescent bulbs use two-thirds less energy and last 10 times longer than incandescent light bulbs.

• Unplug computers, televisions, radios, DVD players and other appliances and electronics when not in use.

• When purchasing new appliances, look for the Energy Star label, which affirms that the product is highly energy efficient.

SCEEP will hand out free compact fluorescent light bulbs at its, booth along with providing environmental and cost-saving ideas.

The 2008 Built Green Expo runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Marjorie Wass of SurfMedia Communications represents the South County Energy Efficiency Partnership.