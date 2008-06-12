Friday, June 8 , 2018, 2:34 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Stearns Wharf Bomb Scare a False Alarm

Remote-controlled robot destroys suspicious pipe found outside Ty Warner Sea Center.

By Rob Kuznia, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 12, 2008 | 11:38 p.m.
image
The east side of Stearns Wharf was evacuated Thursday afternoon while Santa Barbara police investigated a suspicious pipe. (Rob Kuznia / Noozhawk photo)

A bomb scare that led to the partial evacuation of Stearns Wharf late Thursday afternoon turned out to be a false alarm.

Around 4:30 p.m., the Santa Barbara Police Department bomb squad responded to a call about a suspicious device resembling a pipe bomb near one of the Dumpsters outside the Ty Warner Sea Center.

Officers evacuated the east side of the wharf — although most of the restaurants remained open — while they examined the device with a camera-toting remote-controlled robot. They eventually destroyed the device with a high-powered water gun attached to the robot.

Police considered the galvanized pipe suspicious because it was capped at both ends and appeared to have a wire protruding from one end.

Lt. Ralph Molina said some officers speculated the device was part of a scavenger hunt of some sort.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Noozhawk staff writer Rob Kuznia can be reached at [email protected]

