Stearns Wharf Bomb Scare a False Alarm

A bomb scare that led to the partial evacuation of Stearns Wharf late Thursday afternoon turned out to be a false alarm.

Around 4:30 p.m., the Santa Barbara Police Department bomb squad responded to a call about a suspicious device resembling a pipe bomb near one of the Dumpsters outside the Ty Warner Sea Center.

Officers evacuated the east side of the wharf — although most of the restaurants remained open — while they examined the device with a camera-toting remote-controlled robot. They eventually destroyed the device with a high-powered water gun attached to the robot.

Police considered the galvanized pipe suspicious because it was capped at both ends and appeared to have a wire protruding from one end.

Lt. Ralph Molina said some officers speculated the device was part of a scavenger hunt of some sort.

There were no injuries in the incident.

