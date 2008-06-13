UCSB’s Chris Fox Signs With L.A. Angels of Anaheim

The senior outfielder is the eighth Gaucho to be picked up by a MLB team this year.

UCSB senior outfielder Chris Fox signed a free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on Wednesday, becoming the eighth Gaucho picked up by a Major League Baseball team this year.

Starting 54 games in 2008, Fox put up career numbers in almost every statistical category. The Redondo Beach native finished the year second on the team in hits (75), third in batting average (.341), at bats (220), runs batted in (39), on-base percentage (.401) and fourth in runs scored (44). A menace on the base paths, Fox swiped 23 bags in 28 attempts, the fifth-highest total in the Big West Conference. He was perfect defensively in the outfield, committing no errors in 76 chances.

“I’m real happy for Chris,” UCSB head coach Bob Brontsema said. “He had two outstanding seasons for us and is very deserving to go on and play professionally. We wish him the best.”

Fox joined the Gauchos in 2007 after transferring from El Camino College. As a junior, he was named All-Big West Honorable Mention after batting .328 with 67 hits, 11 doubles, 40 runs, 30 RBI and 14 steals in his first season donning the blue and gold.

Seven Gauchos and one committed recruit were selected in last week’s Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft.

UCSB finished a solid 2008 season with a 35-21 overall record and tied for third place in the Big West with a 14-10 mark. The Gauchos won 23 games at home at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

Scott Flanders is UCSB‘s associate media relations director.