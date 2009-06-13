Bill Macfadyen: Hooray for Hollywood

I don’t know Jesse Hollywood, but judging from the company he apparently keeps, I just can’t imagine how he came to find himself on trial in Santa Barbara for kidnapping and murder. When you’re on the FBI’s Most Wanted List and the subject of a years-long international manhunt, I suppose you’re not running in the best of circles.

A few of his confederates have surfaced on Noozhawk this past week and quite a number of readers have complained to me about the tone of their story comments. I’m pretty certain these visitors are not Noozhawk regulars. For one thing, some don’t strike me as the sharpest tools in the shed since they can’t seem to find the right story that they’re “outraged” about. More important, our readers are not prone to outbursts of profanity and vulgarities. Our discussions do get heated and sometimes cross the line of civility, but I’m proud that our community of readers is mostly respectful of each other.

To be fair, there is merit at the core of some of the Hollywood crowd’s complaints. In one of our stories, Noozhawk made two mistakes, which were quickly reviewed and corrected when brought to our attention. Of course, that wasn’t enough for these critics, who then criticized us for making the correction. That’s OK; in taking responsibility, we’re man enough to take our medicine.

But we won’t be intimidated. This is our site and I’m not going to tolerate continued abuse of it. I’ll leave those comments posted for posterity but as of now that bathroom wall is closed. If you want to criticize Noozhawk, go right ahead, but you’re going to have to do it our way and not yours.

Our intent is not to limit the discussion of our stories but to elevate it. Our newest readers are welcome to join us.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.