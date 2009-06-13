Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 5:39 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Mark Shields: Character is Destiny

There's much less to Newt Gingrich than meets the eye

By Mark Shields | June 13, 2009 | 11:16 p.m.

Over more than a half-century of superb work, David Broder has earned the title of dean of American political reporters. So I pay attention when Broder writes, as he did, on the eve of the last presidential campaign:

Mark Shields
Mark Shields

“In the years since I first met him in 1974, I have learned to take Newt Gingrich seriously. He has many character flaws, and his language is often exaggerated and imprudent. But if there is any politician of the current generation who has earned the label ‘visionary,’ it is probably the Georgia Republican and former speaker of the House.”

To me, Gingrich has instead always been the living, breathing example of what the great novelist Walker Percy warned against: “Do not be the kind of person who gets all A’s and flunks ordinary living.” If Heraclitus was right that “character is destiny,” then the presidential plans of Gingrich — brimming with bold, new ideas about harnessing medical technology and dinosaurs and space colonies (honest) — will turn to sawdust.

When I — and many others in this city — first met him more than 30 years ago, Gingrich introduced himself as a “Rockefeller Republican” with a deep concern about the environment. That concern may have been fueled by the fact that his opponent, Rep. John Flynt, D-Ga., had been targeted as one of Congress’ “Dirty Dozen” by environmental groups.

Let me tell you two Gingrich stories. More than 20 years ago, when he was still a rising star in the House, he and I had a conversation about national security and military service. Like so many tough-talking armchair commandos of his generation, Gingrich had managed to avoid serving in uniform. But he spoke knowingly and confidently about war and warfare. I asked him if he had ever visited the Vietnam Memorial. No, he had not. I asked him if he knew anyone who had lost his life in Vietnam. No, he did not.

Later that week, I talked to then-Sen. Al Gore, D-Tenn., and asked him if he had been to the Vietnam Memorial. Yes, he had. I asked Gore, the Harvard graduate who had volunteered to go, why he had gone. He told me that because, if he had not gone, he knew personally the boys in his Tennessee hometown who would go in his place. I asked him if he knew personally anyone who had died in Vietnam, and Gore gave me a half-dozen names from Smith County who had never come home. I checked the names, and Gore had been right on every one.

Character is destiny.

During the 1994 election that would result in Gingrich’s being elected House speaker, Susan Smith of Union, S.C., a 23-year-old single mother, reported to police that her car — with her two sons, 3-year-old Michael and 1-year-old Alexander, in it — had been carjacked by a black man. She made tearful, televised pleas for the safe return of her boys. The case received national attention. Then Smith confessed that she had in fact let her car — with her sons in their car seats — roll into Long Lake, where the boys drowned.

For most Americans, this was an incomprehensible, personal tragedy. For Gingrich, on the eve of a national election, it was an irresistible political opportunity.

Here is what he said: “I think that the mother killing the two children in South Carolina vividly reminds every American how sick the society is getting and how much we need to change things. The only way to change things is to vote Republican.”

Character is destiny. We may finally have encountered the man who “got all A’s and flunked ordinary living.”

Mark Shields is one of the most widely recognized political commentators in the United States. The former Washington Post editorial columnist appears regularly on CNN, on public television and on radio. Click here to contact him.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 