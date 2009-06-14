Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee: Group Sponsors Schneider for Mayor

The Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee has voted to sponsor Helene Schneider in the race for Santa Barbara mayor. The decision was made at the committee’s membership sponsorship meeting.

This politically influential organization, through its candidate assessment process, determined that the two-term city councilwoman is highly qualified, reflects the values of the organization, and is running a viable campaign. Schneider has fought housing gentrification and believes it is feasible to have a city that is environmentally sound and fiscally strong. A past president of the organization, Schneider has defended reproductive rights, supported same-sex marriage and has worked to keep our creeks, parks and rivers clean and safe. Further, she has impressed the group with her open and straightforward communication style.

“It is a pleasure to sponsor a woman who has come up through the organization, was awarded its ‘rising star’ award, and continues to provide outstanding service and leadership in our local community,” said SBWPC president Beth Schneider, who is not related to the candidate.

The SBWPC provides sponsorships and endorsements in electoral races in South Santa Barbara County. The highly coveted sponsorship is reserved for those candidates who show they are strong and proactive leaders on the issues of importance to the organization and its membership. In a statement the committee said Schneider provides a presence and gives voice to a number of issues with which the SBWPC is concerned, such as protection of the environment, crimes against women, and reproductive justice. She is very attuned to issues related to women and girls from a systemic perspective, the statement added.

For these and many other reasons, SBWPC is proud to sponsor Helene Schneider for Mayor!

— Linda Tuomi represents the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee.