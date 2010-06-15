Bishop Garcia Diego High School, Class of 2010

Bishop Garcia Diego High School honored its 65 graduating seniors with commencement on June 5 at the Courthouse Sunken Garden.
Zully Ardian
Quincey Leone Ballard
Henry Vincent Bongiovi
Viridiana Gicela Carrillo
Mireya Quiroga Castillo
Danielle Jennifer Cizek
Edoardo Colasante
Sylvana Karina Dalsgaard
Brigitte Shiomara Diaz
Angelica Marie Duran
Garrett Michael Garcia
Melissa Anne Georgi
Brittany Nicole Gignac
Scott Joseph Grimes
Kelli Maureen Hahn
Bryan Christopher Herrera
Joseph Robert Raphael Hicks
Jun S. Huh
Olivia Pollard Iannelli
Timothy Tyler Illgen
Julia Bailey Johnson
Janelle Marie Kohler
Matthew Ryan Landeros
Clara Yun-Jee Lee
Megan Marie Leicht
Bjorn Joseph Alexander Lensander
Brenna Frances Linehan
Sergio Lopez
Hannah Nichols Love
Veronica Elizabeth Manzo
Sheena Lorraine Martinez
John Steven McLafferty
Candace Faye Melgoza
Ruby Viktoria Melkonian
Carlos E. P. Moreno
Fernando Miguel Moreno
Paul Anthony Ortega
Rodney James Manriquez Osborn
Joseph Erik Padilla
Anthony David Pell
Ariel Danielle Perez
Daniel Placencia
Spencer Thomas Quimby
Julia Rios
Cody Macklin Roberts
Stefanie Marie Roberts
Alexandre John Robitaille
Max Garrity Russer
Michelle Salazar
Joseph Tyler Salda
Lindsay Anne Saveriano
Selena Alice Schmidt
Hayden Dargin Slaught
Ted Benson Sleep
Sofia Nicole Soto
Trent Michael Speier
Dalise Marika Spence
Devon Haviland Stein
Timothy Eric Swan
Daniel Boris Tayakin
Anthony Daniel Tornello
Andrew Joseph Torrellas
Portia Maari Van Wingerden
Alejandro Vega
Cody David West
— Debbie Herrera is the director of admissions and public relations for Bishop Garcia Diego High School.