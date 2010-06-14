County Firefighters Knock Down Two Small Brushfires

Blaze near Bacara Resort, another near Lake Cachuma ignite on eve of high fire season

A day before the official start of high fire season, small brushfires kept Santa Barbara County firefighters busy Sunday along Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley and near Bacara Resort & Spa in Goleta.

Sunday evening, a fire was reported near the Union Pacific railroad tracks by Bacara, 8301 Hollister Ave. Flames had spread to a handful of eucalyptus trees before crews could gain the upper hand, officials said. The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

Earlier Sunday, a midafternoon vehicle fire on Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma spread into nearby brush but county firefighters quickly contained it. The fire briefly blocked one lane of the highway.

There were no injuries reported in either fire.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, Santa Barbara County will declare high fire season conditions. Officials said last week that all burn permits issued for hazard reduction will be suspended under the declaration and an increased number of resources will be responding to vegetation fires.

Officials are asking residents to maintain vegetation clearance around structures, review and be familiar with a “Ready! Set! Go!” wildfire action plan, and be extra cautious and aware when traveling or staying in wildland areas of the county. Click here for more information about Ready! Set! Go!

