Santa Barbara Tea Party Hosts Constitution Refresher Seminar

The Santa Barbara Tea Party is sponsoring “Rules for Radicals 2,” a free one-day seminar on the U.S. Constitution, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Montecito Branch Library, 1469 East Valley Road.

The seminar will be presented by Hal Rounds, a Tennessee attorney and member of the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court.

This will be a unique opportunity to refresh your knowledge of the Constitution. Those in attendance will receive a free copy of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. More important, you will learn how the overall structure, content and meaning of these foundations of our nation applies to current events.

The free seminar begins at 10 a.m. sharp. Seating is limited. Reserve early.

— Heather Bryden represents the Santa Barbara Tea Party.