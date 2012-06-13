AmeriFlex Financial Services Launches Online Platform

'Honey I Got Hit By a Bus' allows important documents to be stored in one place

AmeriFlex Financial Services, a Santa Barbara-based and privately owned wealth management company established in 1988, has partnered with eMoney and is now offering a revolutionary organizational system for finances and important documents in one private and secure location.

In addition, all financial data is updated as the market changes throughout the day so that clients can monitor their cash flow and see their bottom line at anytime.

Click here to preview a brief commercial for the online system, called “Honey I Got Hit By a Bus.”

Honey I Got Hit By a Bus allows all of life’s important items to be organized and accessible from any computer at anytime with a secure username and password. With the ability to see items and comprehensive financial statements, including items such as banking and brokerage accounts, cash flow and budgets, asset management and retirement plans, insurance policies, passports and immunization records, clients will be able to make informed decisions based on real time information.

“Too often we see that people are not able to make quick and informative decisions because all of their pertinent information is scattered and outdated,” said Thomas Goodson, founder and CEO of AmeriFlex Financial Services. “We want to instill confidence in our clients by providing them the opportunity to access all of their most crucial information at anytime and be notified of opportunities or problems immediately so that they can collaborate with their advisors.”

Honey I Got Hit By a Bus will be offered to all current clients of AmeriFlex Financial Services with a specific investable assets.

For more information about Honey I Got Hit By a Bus or to preview the online platform, call Hannah Sink at 805.898.0893.

— Bibi Taylor, MBA, is the Social Security project coordinator at AmeriFlex.