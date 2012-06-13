Goleta Fireworks Festival Seeks Volunteers

The Goleta Fireworks Festival, presented by the Rotary Club of Goleta and the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime, is seeking volunteers from the community to help with setup, day-of and post-event assistance.
The Fourth of July festival at Girsh Park is an afternoon of fun-filled entertainment for all ages, capped by a spectacular fireworks display. As in previous years, this will be a family friendly, alcohol-free event.
Proceeds from the event will go toward scholarships for local students, other community organizations and next year’s fireworks festival.
Those interested in becoming a volunteer can contact Connie Burns at 805.967.6166 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Must be 15 years or older to volunteer.
— Genesis Lopez is a publicist representing the Goleta Fireworks Festival.