Monday, April 9 , 2018, 11:04 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Who Was Found Dead on Gaviota Coast Was Troubled Vet, Police Say

Santa Barbara investigators had been searching for Jeffrey David Nancarrow since an incident last month

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 13, 2012 | 10:19 p.m.

The man whose body was found over the weekend on the Gaviota coast was a troubled Iraq War veteran who was the subject of a missing-person search by Santa Barbara police, a department spokesman said Wednesday.

Police officers and a special negotiating team were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of Miramonte Drive on May 25 after family members reported that Jeffrey David Nancarrow, 29, might be planning to harm himself, according to police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

“He sent them all a message that kind of intimated that he might be suicidal,” said Harwood, adding that Nancarrow suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and other physical and psychological problems related to his military service.

Police personnel spent several hours at the scene, and eventually entered the residence, but never located Nancarrow, Harwood said. The department opened a missing-persons investigation that day, Harwood said, but investigators were unable to find Nancarrow.

No determination has been made as to the cause of Nancarrow’s death, according to Harwood and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

A citizen reported finding Nancarrow’s body north of Gaviota State Beach on Saturday morning, in an area known as “Poision Oak Point,” Sugars said.

Investigators do not suspect foul play, said Sugars, adding that a final report from the Coroner’s Office on the cause and manner of death is expected to take several weeks.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 