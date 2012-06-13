Man Who Was Found Dead on Gaviota Coast Was Troubled Vet, Police Say

Santa Barbara investigators had been searching for Jeffrey David Nancarrow since an incident last month

The man whose body was found over the weekend on the Gaviota coast was a troubled Iraq War veteran who was the subject of a missing-person search by Santa Barbara police, a department spokesman said Wednesday.

Police officers and a special negotiating team were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of Miramonte Drive on May 25 after family members reported that Jeffrey David Nancarrow, 29, might be planning to harm himself, according to police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

“He sent them all a message that kind of intimated that he might be suicidal,” said Harwood, adding that Nancarrow suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and other physical and psychological problems related to his military service.

Police personnel spent several hours at the scene, and eventually entered the residence, but never located Nancarrow, Harwood said. The department opened a missing-persons investigation that day, Harwood said, but investigators were unable to find Nancarrow.

No determination has been made as to the cause of Nancarrow’s death, according to Harwood and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

A citizen reported finding Nancarrow’s body north of Gaviota State Beach on Saturday morning, in an area known as “Poision Oak Point,” Sugars said.

Investigators do not suspect foul play, said Sugars, adding that a final report from the Coroner’s Office on the cause and manner of death is expected to take several weeks.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.