Reef & Run Ocean Swim Series Returning for Fourth Season

The first event, in honor of summer solstice on June 21, will be free for all participants

By Reef & Run | June 13, 2012 | 3:38 p.m.

What’s a better way to kick off summer solstice than to jump in the ocean for some friendly competition?

Reef & Run, benefiting the Santa Barbara Junior Lifeguard program, will be back for its fourth season. Santa Barbara Bank & Trust is the title sponsor.

Reef & Run is a way for locals to experience the beauty of the ocean, the thrill of competition and to focus the community on one of Santa Barbara’s treasures — the historic Cabrillo Bath House, 1118 East Cabrillo Blvd.

It happens every Thursday beginning June 21 and ending Aug. 30. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. with the races starting at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s ocean swim events will include:

» Santa Barbara Swim Club 500m swim (new race this year with separate starting point to make the start easier and less intimidating for new swimmers!).

» Santa Barbara Triathlon 1k swim.

» Elite Performance 1 mile swim.

» JFM Web Design Biathlon (1k swim and beach run). Select weeks only; click here for information.

A season pass will cost $120, or pay just $15 per race. Thanks to sponsor support, the summer solstice race on June 21 will be free for everyone. Click here for a list of sponsors.

Locker rooms and hot showers are included with the entry fee.

Each week, the post-race party will take place on-site at the East Beach Grill. As a new partner, the restaurant will offer a full menu for purchase. Complimentary refreshments will be provided to race participants, and top local bands will add to the entertainment. Click here for the list of local bands scheduled to play.

Click here for more information. Click here to connect with Reef & Run on Facebook.

 
