Monday, April 9 , 2018, 11:18 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara French Festival Returning to Oak Park July 14-15

24th annual event will benefit the nonprofit Center Stage Theater and Speaking of Stories

By Teri Ball for Santa Barbara French Festival | June 13, 2012 | 12:35 p.m.

The Santa Barbara French Festival will return to Oak Park July 14-15 to celebrate Bastille Day and all the things that make the French cultural history so rich — including great food, wine, mimosas, crepes, pastries, music, dance and, of course, the famous Poodle Parade.

The 24th Annual Santa Barbara French Festival is a community event not to be missed. It’s a dance festival, a music festival, an arts and crafts festival, and a food festival. It’s also a fundraising event for two great Santa Barbara area nonprofits, Center Stage Theater and Speaking of Stories.

For two days Santa Barbara truly is the American Riviera as the French influences take over Oak Park. The fun will begin each day at 11 a.m., when the entertainment kicks off on three stages and continues nonstop until 7 p.m. The stages will be filled with performers from Santa Barbara and all over California coming in from Los Angeles and as far as the Bay Area. Thirty acts will fill the three stages with dance and music, including performances and even instruction.

In the mood to watch some Can-Can or Tahitian dancers? Or maybe you’d like to learn how to do some traditional folk dancing or Cajun waltzes. It’s all here — and more.

If music is more your style, there’s Santa Barbara favorite Kalinka and the Montecito Jazz Project, or tribute performance to Edith Piaf and Django Reinhardt, and even the French Johnny Cash. “Folsom Prison Blues” in French is a treat you won’t want to miss!

The finale of each day of entertainment will be a wild and wonderful performance by the Femmes Fatales, Santa Barbara’s favorite Drag Revue. And every minute of entertainment is all free!

But the entertainment is only part of what the festival has to offer. More than 50 booths will be offering everything from crepes and delicious French pastries to face painting and henna tattoos. You can grab a mimosa or a beer, as you peruse some beautiful paintings and photography.

Enjoy a delicious Le Hot Dog while shopping for your French Festival t-shirt and beret.  Take a moment for a quick massage and browse the offerings from Paris Street Boutique before you settle in for the next performance and a sinfully good croissant. All in the beautiful setting of Santa Barbara’s Oak Park.

On Sunday afternoon Santa Barbara’s four-legged friends take center stage with the infamous Poodle Parade!  Poodles large, small and Wanna Bee will display their style and panache in one of the Festival’s favorite events. All licensed poodles (even those who just aspire to be a poodle) are welcome to participate. Click here to sign up and become part of this great tradition.

Center Stage Theatre and Speaking of Stories are pleased to be taking over the management of this great event and bringing it back to be better than ever.  For the long time French Festival fans, you will be happy to know that founder Steve Hoggerman will still be there acting as Emcee and charming everyone with his collection of so-bad-they-are-good jokes and puns.

Everything you have loved about the Festival will stay the same, and now all of the proceeds will benefit these two great community organizations.

Admission to the festival is free and is a nonsmoking event.

For more information, click here, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.963.8198. Click here to follow the festival on Facebook for all the new updates.

— Teri Ball represents the Santa Barbara French Festival.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 