Tri-County Produce Earns Designation as ‘Hands Helping Hearts’ Business

On Friday, Tri-County Produce will receive its official designation as a “Hands Helping Hearts” business — as a local business where more than 80 percent of employees have been trained in hands-only CPR.

Since March, local EMS agencies have been providing free training to local businesses, nonprofits and to the public in the easy to learn, lifesaving technique. Local firefighters and paramedics will be providing a free training from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Tri-County Produce, 335 S. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara. Training takes just minutes to complete.

Tri-County Produce is encouraging the community to participate by providing a free 8-ounce juice or sport drink to those who complete the fast and easy hands-only CPR training. After completing the training, which takes just a few minutes, participants can choose from a selection of fresh orange juice, carrot juice, lemonade or SPORTea®.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department and American Medical Response will present Tri-County Produce with their Hands Helping Hearts window decal during the event.

The goal of the public health and safety campaign is to reduce the number of cardiac arrest-related deaths in the region by ensuring that local businesses, nonprofits and the community at large are prepared in the event of such an emergency.

The Santa Barbara County Emergency Medical Services Agency, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and American Medical Response are providing the free training at convenient locations and on-site at businesses.

This pilot public health program is designed to increase the survival rate of cardiac victims. This partnership encourages local businesses throughout the greater Santa Barbara area to participate by committing to have 80 percent of their staff trained at free training event scheduled through June, or by special arrangement for those unable to attend the scheduled trainings.

For more information, training events schedule and business sign-up, click here or call 805.681.4373.

Hands-only CPR, chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breathing, has been proven to be as effective as standard CPR. The earlier CPR is started, the better the outcome for the victim. As “bystanders” are more likely to do hands-only CPR, effective bystander CPR provided immediately after sudden cardiac arrest can nearly triple a victim’s chance of survival. But, an average of only 32 percent of cardiac arrest victims receive CPR from a bystander.

The Medtronic Foundation is funding outreach and training materials for the pilot program. Outreach and training are being coordinated through the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and American Medical Response. Those trained will not receive an official CPR certification; however, they will be prepared to administer hands-only CPR after the brief training session.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Santa Barbara County Hands Helping Hearts.