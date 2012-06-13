Wanted Felon Captured After Fleeing Into Residential Area

Officers find Jonathan Hays hiding in the back yard of Santa Maria residence

Officers captured a 24-year-old wanted felon Wednesday after he fled into a residential neighborhood to avoid arrest, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

After a 90-minute search at the north end of the city, officers took Jonathan Hays into custody without incident, according to Sgt. Marc Schneider.

The incident began at about 11:30 a.m. when Hays was observed by an officer walking in the 1600 block of North Broadway. Upon seeing the officer, Hays fled in a nearby neighborhood, Schneider said.

Officers established a perimeter in the 200 blocks of East Jewel Street and East Donovan Road between Via Rubio Drive and McClelland Street, and conducted a search, assisted by a police dog named Targo.

Hays was found hiding in the back yard of a residence, Schneider said, adding that the suspect was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

Hays was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.