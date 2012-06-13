YMCA Away Camp Helps Youths Develop New Skills, Friendships

Kids keep physically active and mentally engaged, all within the setting of Sequoia Lake

From now until July 8, the Ventura Family YMCA is encouraging parents to help keep their kids physically active and mentally engaged by signing them up for the Y’s away camp.

Summer is a critical out-of-school time when children and teens can benefit from enriched learning, new experiences and making new friendships. The Y’s camp offers all of this and more.

“While summer should be a time of exploration, youth are sometimes less involved in activities that stimulate their mind and body,” said Sarah Abrams, youth programs director. “During away camp, kids have the opportunity to get outdoors and learn about nature, take on new responsibilities, gain independence, and develop essential social skills and new relationships. As a result, they become more confident, open to trying new things, and grow as individuals and as part of a group.”

Sequoia Lake Camp provides exciting and educational camp programming for children and teens, including sharing cabins with friends, enjoying cabin activities led by trained volunteers, shooting arrows in the archery range, swimming in a private lake, hiking in the Sequoia National Forest, climbing the rock wall and singing songs at campfire.

Each camper will also have the opportunity to set new personal goals in the YMCA Rags and Leathers program. All of these activities occur in the mountains above Miramonte, near Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks on beautiful Sequoia Lake. And, to ensure that all youth have the chance to experience camp, the YMCA offers financial assistance to those in need.

A leading nonprofit organization committed to nurturing the potential of youth, the Y has been a leader in providing away camp opportunities for more than 125 years and continues to give youth an enriching, safe experience with caring staff and volunteers who model positive values that help build their kids’ character. According to Y camping experts, there are five reasons children and teens should attend summer camp:

» Adventure: Summer camp is all about a wide variety of fun adventures and new experiences, and especially exploring the outdoors. YMCA camps have a new adventure for every child and teen.

» Healthy fun: Away camps offer fun, stimulating activities that engage the body and mind, and also help children and teens learn the importance of nutrition to help improve their eating habits.

» Personal growth: While being away from the routine back home, youth have a chance to learn new skills, and develop confidence and independence by taking on new responsibilities and challenges.

» New friendships: Amid the fun of camp games, songs, swimming, canoeing and talent shows, campers meet new friends.

» Memories: Away camp is an unforgettable experience that will give each camper memories (and campfire stories) that will last a lifetime. Youth return to school with plenty of camp stories to share!

Click here for more informatuion about away camp, or contact Sarah Abrams at 805.642.2131 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Sarah Abrams is youth programs director for the Ventura Family YMCA.