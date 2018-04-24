Allan Hancock College Offers Introductory Spanish Class for Kids

Kids can get a “taste of Spanish” in a new, introductory Spanish language course offered through Allan Hancock College Community Education’s College for Kids.

A Taste of Spanish is for children who know little or no Spanish and who are entering second, third or fourth grade in the fall. Students are introduced to speaking and writing Spanish at a basic level and will explore aspects of the Latin-American culture through fun activities.

The class meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 9 to Aug. 1, from 9 to 11 a.m. on the Santa Maria campus, Room S-110. The fee is $96, plus a $4 materials fee. Register in person at Community Education (Building S) on the Santa Maria campus.

Instructor Enedina Castañeda believes that children benefit from learning a different language at a young age.

“As an educator and a parent, I strongly believe that through learning a second language, children can explore and discover new worlds that will enhance their minds and their cognitive performance in different ways,” she said. “Spanish is the third most common language spoken in the world. This is a great opportunity for children to explore both culture and language in one class.”

Click here for a complete list of Community Education classes: select Summer 2013, then Community Service/Fee-Based. Or, pick up a copy of the printed summer 2013 Spectrum schedule of Community Education classes, available at all campus locations.

Call 805.922.6966 x3209 for more information.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.