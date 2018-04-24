BizHawk: Second Walmart Neighborhood Market Opens in Santa Maria

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

Santa Maria saw the opening of its second Walmart Neighborhood Market this week at 500 S. Blosser Road.

The store, which created about 80 new jobs, is approximately one-quarter the size of a Walmart Supercenter and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The store’s inside was unveiled Wednesday after a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“The opening of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Blosser Road will provide groceries, fresh fruits and vegetables to families living in the surrounding communities,” Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino said. “I look forward to continuing our partnership with Walmart and working with Walmart to strengthen our economy and community.”

The Santa Maria store was one of 17 Walmarts opening in communities nationwide on Wednesday. The city’s first Walmart Neighborhood Market is at 2240 South Bradley Road, and a Walmart Supercenter store is located nearby at 2220 S. Bradley Road.

AmeriFlex Celebrates Silver Anniversary

South Coast-based AmeriFlex Financial Services is marking its silver anniversary by addressing the need for financial advice for women.

After 25 years of being a leading provider of financial advice, AmeriFlex, located at 3700 State St., Suite 310, has launched a new Ameriflex Woman Investor program designed for business owners, executives and busy families.

The AmeriFlex Woman Investor program provides financial empowerment; collaboration between spouses and trusted advisors; and the ability to establish goals to address family financial security.

“We endeavor to offer the highest level of customer satisfaction in the financial services industry,” said Bibi Taylor, AmeriFlex financial advisor. “We focus on responsiveness to our clients’ needs. We believe our clients are best served by the holistic approach to professional integration of various financial disciplines.”

Local Law Firm Hires Jillian Morphis

Northrup Schlueter APLC, a full-service law firm based in Santa Barbara and Westlake Village, has hired Jillian Morphis as an associate.

Morphis will focus on construction defect litigation, representing general contractors, subcontractors and builders in all aspects of litigation.

She received her law degree from Pepperdine University School of Law and earned a certificate in dispute resolution from the Straus Institute at the Pepperdine Law School. In addition, she received her MBA from San Diego State University and her bachelor’s degree in business administration, summa cum laude, from CSU San Marcos.

“Farm Friendly Dining” Program Launches

The Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market Association has launched a “Farm Friendly Dining” Certification Program to highlight local food establishments that support local farmers markets.

To qualify for the program, certified restaurants must demonstrate that 25 percent or more of their establishments’ total monthly food expenditures come from SBCFMA and other approved local vendors, including the Santa Barbara Fish Market and Harvest Santa Barbara.

Qualifying restaurants receive a window decal and framed certificate acknowledging their participation as well as marketing and publicity from SBCFMA.

Developed by LoaCom in conjunction with SBCFMA, the program is designed to stimulate the local economy by encouraging consumers to eat at restaurants who source their food from regional farmers.

Lesa Caputo to Present at Luncheon

Beneflex Insurance Services Inc. has announced that benefits adviser Lesa Caputo will again present to the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association at next Wednesday’s luncheon meeting at the Holiday Inn, 5650 Calle Real in Goleta.

Her presentation is intended to help employers understand obligations under the health-care law.

Caputo is a benefits adviser for Beneflex Insurance Services Inc., a premier employee benefits broker and advisory firm. She joined Beneflex in 2010 after 13 years of service with Brown & Brown Insurance of Santa Barbara, where she was a senior producer and department manager for the Employee Benefits Division.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .