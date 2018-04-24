Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 3:05 pm | Partly Cloudy with Haze 60º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

David Sayen: Inpatient or Outpatient? It Makes a Difference with Medicare

By David Sayen | June 13, 2013 | 7:34 p.m.

When you go to a hospital, does it make any difference if you’re considered an “inpatient” or an “outpatient”?

David Sayen
David Sayen

Yes, it does.

Your hospital status (whether the hospital classifies you as an inpatient or outpatient) affects how much you pay for hospital services such as X-rays, drugs and lab tests. It also may affect whether Medicare will cover care you get in a skilled nursing facility.

You’re an inpatient starting the day you’re formally admitted to the hospital with a doctor’s order. The day before you’re discharged is your last inpatient day.

You’re an outpatient if you’re getting emergency department services, observation services, outpatient surgery, lab tests or X-rays, and the doctor hasn’t written an order to admit you to the hospital as an inpatient.

In these cases, you’re an outpatient even if you spend the night at the hospital.

Observation services are tests and other outpatient services that help the doctor decide if you need to be admitted as an inpatient or can be discharged. Observation services may be given in the emergency department or another area of the hospital.

If you’re in the hospital more than a few hours, always ask your doctor or the hospital staff if you’re an inpatient or an outpatient.

What do you pay as an inpatient?

Medicare Part A (hospital insurance) covers inpatient services, including a semi-private room, nursing care, drugs and meals. Generally, you pay a one-time deductible for all hospital services for the first 60 days you’re in the hospital. The Part A deductible this year is $1,184.

Medicare Part B (medical insurance) covers most doctor services when you’re an inpatient. You pay 20% of the Medicare-approved amount for doctor services after paying the Part B deductible ($147 in 2013).

What do you pay as an outpatient?

Part B also covers outpatient hospital services. Generally, this means you pay a co-payment for each individual outpatient service. The amount may vary by service.

The co-payment for a single outpatient hospital service can’t be more than the inpatient hospital deductible. However, your total co-payment for all outpatient services may be more than the inpatient hospital deductible.

Part B covers most of your doctor services when you’re a hospital outpatient. You pay 20 percent of the Medicare-approved amount after you pay the Part B deductible.

Generally, the prescription and over-the-counter drugs you get in an outpatient setting (like an emergency department), sometimes called “self-administered drugs,” aren’t covered by Part B.

For safety reasons, many hospitals don’t allow patients to bring drugs from home. If you have Medicare prescription drug coverage (Part D), these drugs may be covered under certain circumstances. You’re likely to need to pay out-of-pocket for these drugs and submit a claim to your drug plan for a refund. Call your plan for more information.

Also, keep in mind that Medicare will only cover care you get in a skilled nursing facility if you’ve been a hospital inpatient for at least three days in a row (counting the day you were admitted as an inpatient but not counting the day you were discharged).

If you weren’t an inpatient for three days but you still need care after your discharge, ask if you can get home health care or if other programs such as Medicaid or veterans benefits will cover skilled nursing for you.

If you have a Medicare Advantage Plan (such as an HMO or PPO), costs and coverage may be different. Check with your plan.

For more detailed information on how Medicare covers inpatient and outpatient hospital services, read Medicare’s brochure, “Are You a Hospital Inpatient or Outpatient?” It can be found online by clicking here.

— David Sayen is Medicare’s regional administrator for California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada and the Pacific Trust Territories. You can always get answers to your Medicare questions by calling 800.MEDICARE (633.4227).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 