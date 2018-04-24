Community Donations Give Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Much-Needed Shot in the Arm

After an urgent announcement to the community two weeks ago about Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics’ current financial challenges, members of the greater Santa Barbara community are stepping up to ensure that health care for thousands of local uninsured/under-insured families continues.

“The response has been both heartening and significant,” Acting CEO Mark Palmer said. “While we realize that our financial needs will not be solved based on individual donations alone, people in our community want to be part of the solution and feel that responsibility. They also understand the huge financial burden this will place on all of us if these folks are left to rely on the emergency room as their primary source to receive health care.”

After a press briefing on May 22 asking the community for direct financial support for operational costs through November in order to implement SBNC’s plan for long-term sustainability, donations have been steadily coming in. In some cases, other community based organizations have banded together to help fundraise on behalf of the clinics. Some examples include:

» Santa Barbara-based World Dance for Humanity Inc. held a dance party benefit, raising $5,000 in support of the clinics.

» Pacific Western Bank held an open house for its new branch opening where Lynda Nahra, president of the Pacific coast region, presented a check to SBNC board chair Gary Gray for $15,000 in support of the neighborhood clinics, with an additional $2,500 pending from accounts opened during their grand opening.

» The Mithun Family Foundation has come forward with a $15,000 pledge to SBNC in support of its mission.

» Individuals in the Santa Barbara community are coming forward with private donations and offering their time and talent to help in any way they can.

To date, more than $50,000 has been raised, and SBNC hopes and believes that this initial success will inspire others, including local foundations, businesses and philanthropists, to join in the effort to raise $1.5 million.

SBNC provides health care to more than 16,000 patients annually with more than 56,000 clinician visits and more than 70,000 total patient visits, 95 percent of who are uninsured or underinsured. The mission of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics is to provide high quality, comprehensive, affordable health care to all people, regardless of their ability to pay, in an environment that fosters respect, compassion and dignity.

Donations may be made online by clicking here, by phone at 805.617.7869 or mailed to Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, 1900 State St., Suite G, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Click here for more information.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.