Friendship Center Shares the Love with Big Hearts Awards for Vital Supporters

It was an evening of fine wine, good company and celebration as the Friendship Center

honored its generous supporters and recognized this year’s Big Hearts Awardees on Tuesday evening.

Since 1976, the Friendship Center has enriched the lives of senior and dependent adults through fun, stimulating programming that maintains the dignity of every person.

“Every person has a story,” said Esther Kratz, a longtime employee of the Friendship Center, which has locations at 89 Eucalyptus Lane in Montecito and 820 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

She went on to explain how a man she met was a World War II veteran.

“It’s all about paying it forward,” she said.

Everyone at the event had definitely done their part in “paying it forward” to those in need.

From volunteer Robert Hasley, a.k.a. Robo the Clown, who puts on shows at the center, to Friendship Center board president Marty Moore, whose father was a participant of the Friendship Center’s Day Services, it was clear that many of these supporters had a vested interest in working with the senior community and raising awareness about the issues that affect them.

During the program, family member and supporter Sharon Brownett described the struggles of dependent adults and the Friendship Center’s outstanding programming. Her brother, Henry, was diagnosed with Down’s syndrome as an infant and attended the Friendship Center for two years.

After Brownett’s testimony, the Big Heart Awards were given to Wayne Covert of Cal-Western Landscape & Pacific Tree, the Charles Bloom Foundation and community leader Gail Rappaport.

Those recognized as Big Heart Awardees are the outstanding supporters and entities who remain true to the mission of the Friendship Center, who have provided support financially or through volunteer efforts, who are advocates of the concerns and issues for dependent elders, and who have made a contribution that enhances the programs and lives of those who go to the Friendship Center.

Covert and Rappaport were surprised by their family members being in attendance. Others on hand included Rona Barrett, entertainment journalist, philanthropist and Santa Ynez Valley resident; emcee Pamela Dillman Haskell; and Friendship Center board members and employees.

