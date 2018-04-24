Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 3:10 pm | Partly Cloudy with Haze 60º

 
 
 

Laurel Abbott: Budget Trial Can Help in Finding a Home That Fits Your Finances

By Laurel Abbott | June 13, 2013 | 3:42 p.m.

Buying a home is the biggest investment you are likely to make in your lifetime. It is prudent to be prepared for the changes that it will bring.

After your lender tells you what you can qualify for, make certain that you are comfortable with what the monthly budget feels like. While you are looking for a home, live as if you are already servicing that mortgage, including property taxes, insurance, utilities and maintenance.

After you’ve tried out the payment, make sure it isn’t too much of a burden. The bank ratios for loan qualifying are much more realistic than they were, and home buyers have less of an opportunity to get themselves into trouble. I’m suggesting that you take the time to make sure that your new living situation as an owner of property isn’t going to untenably change your lifestyle.

It’s also a good idea to have $5,000 to $10,000 on reserve in your budget at all times for any repairs that can come up during home ownership, such as a water heater going out, sewer line fixes or unexpected roof work.

With your new budget, do you have to give up those cocktails at the El Encanto? Does the term “stay-cation” give you hives? (Side note: If it does while you’re living in Santa Barbara, then perhaps you’re a bit spoiled, but that’s another discussion.)

If you do start to feel a bit pressed in your budget trial, think about buying a less expensive house, maybe not taking on that fixer that requires a lot of cash to make livable or opting for a condo. Santa Barbara is a great place to own any kind of real estate, and almost 70 percent of our business is locals moving around trying out different neighborhoods, moving up or downsizing.

Your first purchase isn’t likely to be your last. Find a partner in a local Realtor to make your dreams a realistic destination.

Laurel Abbott is a real estate agent with Prudential California Realty and president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.879.8050. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 