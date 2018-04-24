Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 2:31 pm | Partly Cloudy with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Safety First in a Nation Full of Firearms

By Toni Wellen | June 13, 2013 | 1:04 p.m.

A Father’s Day plea: “What happened in Newtown can happen anywhere. In any instant, any dad in America could be in my shoes. No one should feel the pain. No one should feel our pain or the pain felt by the tens of thousands of people who’ve lost loved ones to senseless gun violence. ... The Sandy Hook Promise begins: ‘Our hearts are broken. Our spirit is not.’ ... We will keep moving forward and build public support for common-sense solutions to gun safety.” — Mark Barden, Newtown father (April 17, New York Daily News)

In the six months since the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Conn., nearly 4,400 more Americans have been killed by guns.

How do you feel about the fact that Congress has done nothing to make our communities safer? The Coalition Against Gun Violence believes such inaction is unacceptable to the majority of Americans.

The newly organized community group Newtown Alliance is refusing to accept a do-nothing Congress. They are commemorating the six-month anniversary by going to Washington, D.C., this week and hand-delivering letters signed by other like-minded groups to key legislators in the Senate and House of Representatives. The letters will demand action on universal background checks, and will be accompanied by a list of Americans who have been killed since Dec. 14, 2012.

The Newtown families united by unimaginable tragedy have, with their determination and strength, united millions of Americans to make their own communities safer. Newtown Alliance will keep moving forward and building public support for common sense solutions to gun safety. A majority of Americans are aware it is only common sense that specific legislation is necessary to keep firearms and military-style weapons and ammunition out of the hands of prohibited persons.

The Santa Barbara Coalition Against Gun Violence, a grassroots nonprofit, has been working for nonviolence on the Central Coast for 18 years.

Prevention through education is the mission of CAGV. In continuing that goal, CAGV will present another community town hall forum on Thursday, Oct. 17, “Safety in Our Homes, Schools and Community.” Because safety begins in the home with adult role models, we are encouraging parents, grandparents and family members to become actively involved in keeping our homes, schools and community safe.

You and your family can take action by becoming involved in two national programs: the ASK Campaign as parents, and your children can become involved by taking The Pledge. In your home you can encourage nonviolence through CAGV’s five “What I Can Do” principles, which can be viewed on our website by clicking here.

Please contact CAGV today and become an active member. Take action! Call 805.564.6803 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here to learn more about safety in a nation full of firearms.

These words by Mark Barden, father of 7-year-old Daniel Barden, one of the 20 children gunned down at Sandy Hook, were spoken at a press conference introducing President Barack Obama on April 17: “We are NOT defeated. We are here and we will ALWAYS be here because we have no other choice. We are not going away; and every day as more people are killed in this country because of gun violence, our determination grows. Now is still the time.”

NOW is still the time! Become active in this sea of change wrought through the deaths of innocents.

Toni Wellen, chair
Coalition Against Gun Violence

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 