Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 3:20 pm | Partly Cloudy with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Local Red Cross Team Member Deploying to Tornado-Ravaged Oklahoma

By Giselle Gomez for the American Red Cross | June 13, 2013 | 9:31 a.m.

Lindsay Grove
Lindsay Grove

Lindsay Grove, major gifts officer for the American Red Cross of Santa Barbara County, will be leaving this Sunday for Oklahoma.

She will be deployed as a fundraiser to assist with processing donations received for the devastating Oklahoma tornadoes.

Grove has been with the Red Cross for more than seven months and has had a lifelong passion for volunteering and disaster response. Prior to her role at the Red Cross, she worked with Habitat for Humanity in post-Katrina New Orleans as a volunteer coordinator and then construction forward planner. She oversaw the building of more than 200 homes during her tenure, including the completion of the Upper Ninth Ward’s Musicians’ Village.

“I am very excited to use my fundraising talents to help the people of Oklahoma,” said Grove, who recently completed her master’s degree in philanthropic studies and nonprofit management from Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. “I know that I will be able to use my education to make a difference, and at the same time gain valuable hands-on experience to better support Red Cross efforts in Santa Barbara County.”

Three weeks after the tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Grove will be joining more than 1,000 Red Cross workers who continue to provide shelter, food, relief supplies, health services and emotional support.

Grove leaves Sunday and will be deployed for up to two weeks.

— Giselle Gomez is a regional communications manager for the American Red Cross.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 