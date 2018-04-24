Santa Barbara Housing Authority Receives Gold Nugget Award for Bradley Studios

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has received a prestigious Gold Nugget Award at the annual Pacific Coast Builders Conference for Best Affordable Project for Bradley Studios, a 54-unit development built in 2012 serving some of the community’s most vulnerable populations.

The Gold Nugget Awards are a centerpiece of PCBC, homebuilding’s premier trade show and conference. They were conceived to recognize builders, developers, architects and land planners’ excellence across the nation and internationally.

The Gold Nugget contest, marking its 50th anniversary, drew 533 entries in 49 categories — from custom homes to international ventures planned, designed, developed or built in the United States or other countries.

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara served as developer of Bradley Studios, with McGillivray Construction as builder and Peikert Group Architects LLP as designer. The panel of judges noted Bradley Studios stood out for its “gracious hat-tip to California Craftsman style.”

An infill project that replaced blighted buildings, Bradley Studios street side presence was designed to appear as a group of small homes, but is actually one structure, with separate buildings connected by walkways.

Bradley Studios is not only an innovative and environmentally responsible design, but as the judges pointed out, a community-minded project that caters to those in need. It is home to low and extremely low-income residents with special needs earning less than 60 percent of area median income ($33,480 for one person), and are seeking a supportive community in which they can thrive actively and independently.

On-site amenities include community and recreation rooms as well as social service offices for mental health treatment, addiction counseling, job training and life skills classes.

“We are grateful to our project partners for making it possible to provide housing that addresses priority needs of our community,” said Rob Pearson, executive director and CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara. “We are proving the value of innovative, collaborative housing programs in our community — not just to provide shelter, but to keep people moving successfully from need to independence.”

— Jennifer Schipa is an administrative and public information coordinator for the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.