Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 3:22 pm | Partly Cloudy with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Housing Authority Receives Gold Nugget Award for Bradley Studios

By Jennifer Schipa for the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara | June 13, 2013 | 8:11 a.m.

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has received a prestigious Gold Nugget Award at the annual Pacific Coast Builders Conference for Best Affordable Project for Bradley Studios, a 54-unit development built in 2012 serving some of the community’s most vulnerable populations.

The Gold Nugget Awards are a centerpiece of PCBC, homebuilding’s premier trade show and conference. They were conceived to recognize builders, developers, architects and land planners’ excellence across the nation and internationally.

The Gold Nugget contest, marking its 50th anniversary, drew 533 entries in 49 categories — from custom homes to international ventures planned, designed, developed or built in the United States or other countries.

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara served as developer of Bradley Studios, with McGillivray Construction as builder and Peikert Group Architects LLP as designer. The panel of judges noted Bradley Studios stood out for its “gracious hat-tip to California Craftsman style.”

An infill project that replaced blighted buildings, Bradley Studios street side presence was designed to appear as a group of small homes, but is actually one structure, with separate buildings connected by walkways.

Bradley Studios is not only an innovative and environmentally responsible design, but as the judges pointed out, a community-minded project that caters to those in need. It is home to low and extremely low-income residents with special needs earning less than 60 percent of area median income ($33,480 for one person), and are seeking a supportive community in which they can thrive actively and independently.

On-site amenities include community and recreation rooms as well as social service offices for mental health treatment, addiction counseling, job training and life skills classes.

“We are grateful to our project partners for making it possible to provide housing that addresses priority needs of our community,” said Rob Pearson, executive director and CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara. “We are proving the value of innovative, collaborative housing programs in our community — not just to provide shelter, but to keep people moving successfully from need to independence.”

— Jennifer Schipa is an administrative and public information coordinator for the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 