Santa Barbara Students Named to Dean’s List at Loyola Marymount University

By Mason Stockstill for Loyola Marymount University | June 13, 2013 | 12:55 p.m.

Loyola Marymount University has announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2013 semester.

Among them are Alejandro Vega and Christopher Helkey, both of Santa Barbara.

Students named to the Dean’s list have completed 15 semester hours at LMU and earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better. Additionally, a student must have completed all of his or her courses and never received an F in any course.

Located between the Pacific Ocean and downtown Los Angeles, Loyola Marymount University is a comprehensive university offering 60 major programs, 36 master’s degrees and a doctoral degree in education from four colleges, two schools and Loyola Law School. Founded in 1911, LMU is ranked third in “Best Regional Universities-West” by U.S. News & World Report. LMU is the largest Jesuit Catholic university for undergraduates on the West Coast with more than 5,900 undergraduate students and more than 3,000 graduate and law students.

