Sustainability Conference at UCSB to Feature Keynote Talk by Drew Dillinger

How are the world’s environmental challenges impacting higher education? And how can colleges and universities help develop — and advance — sustainable solutions?

Such questions are among those to be examined in a talk by internationally known speaker, poet, writer and teacher Drew Dellinger at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 in UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall.

His appearance, a keynote presentation for the UCSB-hosted California Higher Education Sustainability Conference, is free and open to the public.

As its central theme, Dellinger’s lecture will consider this statement by priest and devoted early environmentalist Thomas Berry: “Ecology is not a course, is not a program. Ecology is the context for all courses and all programs.”

Also taking inspiration from Martin Luther King Jr.‘s call to “planetize the movement” and create a worldwide culture of peace and justice, Dellinger discusses how higher education might “planetize the student,” and prepare upcoming generations to address ecological problems. His talk will explore “the potential for positive social and ecological change, and the role of students and teachers in providing wisdom and guidance for our moment in history.”

Dellinger has presented at more than 1,200 events worldwide and performed at conferences, colleges, protests and places of worship. His award-winning book of poems, Love Letter to the Milky Way, is now in its sixth printing.

Also a consultant and filmmaker, Dellinger holds a Ph.D. in philosophy and religion. He has taught and lectured at numerous colleges and universities including John F. Kennedy University, where he was an associate professor and director of the Program in Social Ecology.

The California Higher Education Sustainability Conference highlights cutting-edge research, as well as case studies with proven successes in curriculum development, operational programs and community partnerships. Bringing together representatives from UC, CSU and California Community College campuses, and from the state’s independent and private colleges, this unique event fosters dialogue across institutions.

