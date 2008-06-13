Friday, June 8 , 2018, 11:09 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

La Cuesta Continuation High School, Class of 2008

42 students graduate from La Cuesta High.

By Noozhawk Staff | June 13, 2008 | 11:29 p.m.

La Cuesta Continuation High School is a comprehensive alternative education program offering a variety of instructional options to meet the educational needs of students. Classes are kept small to allow interaction and an exchange of ideas between students and teachers and between students themselves. As well as cooperative and collaborative classroom activities, each student’s individual educational needs are recognized and incorporated into the structured school day.

La Cuesta has both continuation and independent study programs located at several different satellite sites throughout Santa Barbara and Goleta. Dos Pueblos Continuation, San Marcos Continuatio, and La Cuesta Continuation are located at the three traditional high school campuses. Las Alturas Continuation is located at La Colina Junior High.

La Cuesta Continuation High has expanded to include Santa Barbara City College’s Middle College Program.

Fernando Alcaraz
Anayeli Andrade
Liliana Beltran
Garrett Brannon
Gregory Bryson
Edgar Castellanos
Frankie Castillo
Maritza Cordero
Fernando De Luna
Marissa Flores
Alejandra Garcia
Maria Charlene Guron
Eder Lomeli
Pablo Lopez
Heather May
Gabrielle Medina
Liana Mendoza
Angelina Morales
Matthew Negrete-Cruz
Kyle Odale
Claudia Ornelas
Jedidiah Pace
Han Phung
Imani Porter
Will Pritchett
Michael Reed
Flavio Rios
Antonio Rojas
Dylan Sack
Jose Santoyo-Navarro
Nikki Schiavone
Michelle Schneekloth
Anna Katya Sittig
Alvaro Tamayo
Tori Thorsell
Maritza Torres
Maribel Trujillo
Ramon Uriostegui
Edgar Vasquez
Monique Verdugo
Claudia del Pilar Villasenor-Perez
Spencer Von Hershman

