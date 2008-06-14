Online Memorials an Outlet for Grieving Loss of a Loved One

Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc. offers the Web as a place to honor the loss of a loved one. Photos, comments and tributes may be posted at the organization’s Web site, www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org, in its new Memorials section.

Anyone can visit the section (located under the Community tab on the homepage) and create a personal memorial page for someone who has touched their lives. There also is a section for the loss of a cherished pet. This special place is open for all to visit and remember the life of those who are no longer with us. Guests can comment on individual memorials as well, sharing their thoughts and memories of the departed. All submissions and comments are posted upon review.

“Our hope is to give those in the Santa Barbara community many ways in which to heal and communicate their loss in a healthy and positive way,” said Gail Rink, executive director of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “The memorial section at our website is one more way to do this, and importantly, it is available to anyone.”

Hospiceofsantabarbara.org has been a source of valuable information not only to those living with an illness, but also to anyone grieving a loss or experiencing the effects of death, for many years now. In addition to the memorials section, the Web site recently has been updated to include a link to Rink’s bi-monthly Noozhawk column, Open Arms, and a link to the organization’s new Facebook profile, “SB Hospice.”

The Web site also features information about advance directives, end-of-life treatment and wishes. Individuals now can download California State Advance Directive forms directly from the organization’s Web site for free.

Online visitors can expect to find comprehensive information about support groups and therapies offered by Hospice of Santa Barbara. Volunteer opportunities also are available for those who are looking to help. Hospice of Santa Barbara is a volunteer hospice organization that works to heal emotional, social and spiritual pain associated with life-threatening illness and death. All services are free.

Daniella Elghanayan of SurfMedia Communications represents Hospice of Santa Barbara.