United Blood Services in a Pinch to Increase Supply Before Holiday

United Blood Services, Central Coast is gearing up for another push to prepare for the next summer holiday weekend.

Donations in early June have declined dramatically as the public’s focus shifts to graduation, vacations and visiting relatives. Officials are concerned that turnout at the blood centers may continue to decline as the Fourth of July approaches. In addition, the willingness for the business community to host blood drives has diminished because of the holiday. A continued decline in donations may cause the supply of a variety of blood types for the summer holidays to quickly shrink, creating a precarious situation.



United Blood Services has issued a 3,400-pint challenge to raise awareness of the summer donation trends that can trigger blood shortages. The challenge starts Monday and ends July 3 as United Blood Services works with promotional partners to encourage and thank volunteer blood donors.



In southern Santa Barbara County, The Habit Burger Grill has partnered with United Blood Services through July 3. If you are older than age 17 and weigh at least 110 pounds, donate blood at the Blood Center in Santa Barbara Monday through Friday or at a nearby blood drive. Every southern Santa Barbara County resident who donates blood will walk away with a certificate for a free charburger, fries and soft drink from The Habit Burger Grill.



Here is a listing of UBSCC centers:

» San Luis Obispo: 4119 S. Broad St., 805.543.4290. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.



» Santa Maria: 1770 S. Broadway, 805.928.2546. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.



» Santa Barbara: 902 Laguna St. 805.965.7037. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.



» Ventura: 1756 Eastman Ave., 800.715.3699. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays.



» Camarillo: 2105 Pickwick Drive, 800.715.3699. 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.



» Thousand Oaks: 1321 Thousand Oaks Blvd., 800.715.3699. 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Janna Nichols represents United Blood Services, Central Coast.